Maria Kanellis says she's inspired by Becky Lynch and likes to watch several AEW stars

In a recent interview with It's My Wrestling Podcast, Maria Kanellis spoke about Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and other top female stars in WWE and AEW.

Kanellis stated that she is a massive admirer of Lynch, who also inspires her to work harder in the gym. She also feels Lynch is an incredible mother. Hence, the former WWE on-screen manager tunes in for The Man.

"It's an argument that people can have but I love the stuff Becky's doing. I admire her so much. It makes me work harder in the gym because she looks so fantastic. Like, she is a badass mom. That's inspirational to everyone. And so I'll watch what she's doing," said Maria Kanellis.

Maria Kanellis also praised the likes of Sasha Banks, Britt Baker, and more

Maria Kanellis then disclosed her admiration for Sasha Banks and Charlotte and commended their career choices.

“I love what Sasha is doing. I think that Charlotte is tremendous so I will watch them just as much as I will watch Britt I will watch thunder and of course Serena," Maria said.

Meanwhile, she also kept up with AEW and mentioned Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, and Serena Deeb as the ones she likes to watch.

She further adds that she will watch any women from any company and get inspired by their journey and from what they are doing in life currently. Kanellis mentioned that whenever she finds something she likes, she will text the particular performer for her feedback.

"I will watch women from any company and if I see something I love I send them a text and I'm like, you're amazing. Like why not? It makes them feel good. It makes me feel good because I was able to watch them have a great match. We're all so much more connected than people think," stated Kanellis.

Maria Kanellis believes it's good to make others feel good, as this gesture also makes her feel good in return. She was released from WWE last year and has worked on other promotions ever since.

