"He wants you to treat it as a shoot" - Former WWE Referee recalls working with Alberto Del Rio (Exclusive)

During their time in Lucha Underground, former WWE Referee Marty Elias and Alberto Del Rio worked together on more than one occasion. Looking back on this experience, Elias stated that he always enjoyed working with the former WWE Champion.

Alberto Del Rio, also known as Alberto El Patrón, has become a controversial figure in recent years, but there's no denying that his career has been impressive. As a wrestler, he has thrived in various promotions throughout the world.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Marty Elias went into detail about several topics, including his interactions with Alberto Del Rio in Lucha Underground. Elias had kind words for the former WWE Champion and explained that he was easy to work with.

"It was great working with him," said Elias. "One of the things that I really enjoyed working with Alberto is that he really knows what he wants in a referee and he will tell you exactly what he's looking for. I remember the first time that I worked with him, I really didn't know who he was....I got in that first match, and I remember it was with Texano."

"And there were some things that he came back and he says 'Look, next time you work with me, I'd like you to do this, this and this with me,'" Elias continued. "So when I did that the next time I worked with him, he just went, 'You're my guy'. One of the things that he liked in a referee, and a lot of referees don't do this, he wants you to treat it as a shoot."

Elias further elaborated by noting that Del Rio always wanted the referee to assert his authority in the ring; in doing so, the official's influence on the match would feel like a "shoot."

Marty Elias discussed a number of topics from the backstage workings of WWE to his interactions with multiple personalities like Vince McMahon. Check out the full interview in the video below.

Alberto Del Rio is the first Mexican-born wrestler to win a World Championship in WWE

During his first run with WWE, Alberto Del Rio garnered a great deal of success. In 2011, he won the Money in the Bank briefcase and later cashed it in on CM Punk to win the WWE Championship.

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico Una foto hermosa del baúl de los recuerdos de cuando me enfrenté a John Cena en Mérida, Yucatán, y defendí el Campeonato Mundial Peso Completo de la WWE en mi México querido.📸: René López Una foto hermosa del baúl de los recuerdos de cuando me enfrenté a John Cena en Mérida, Yucatán, y defendí el Campeonato Mundial Peso Completo de la WWE en mi México querido.📸: René López https://t.co/Qbfwyrm6qL

Del Rio racked up several additional accolades throughout his WWE career. He held the World Heavyweight Championship three times, and he also won the United States Championship during his second run.

Also Read

What do you make of Marty Elias' comments regarding Alberto Del Rio? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quote from this article.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Colin Tessier