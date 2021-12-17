"You’re so delusional"- Matt Cardona reacts to wrestler's bold claim about Vince McMahon

Matt Cardona has reacted to arch-rival Effy's claim that Vince McMahon never paid for superstars' flights.

Cardona has been on fire on the independent scene, ever since he was let go by WWE. He has been feuding with popular independent wrestler Effy for a while now, and the duo regularly take shots at each other on Twitter.

Effy recently claimed that Vince McMahon never paid for WWE Superstars' flights, and Matt Cardona wasn't thrilled with the statement:

"You’re so delusional and ignorant and wrong that it makes me legit LOL," wrote Cardona in response to Effy's claim about Vince McMahon.

Matt Cardona recently made a bold comparison that involved Vince McMahon

Matt Cardona has been mentioning the WWE Chairman quite a lot on Twitter lately. A short while ago, he compared himself and GCW owner Brett Lauderdale to Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon from the 80s.

Cardona made a name for himself in McMahon's promotion and had a 15-year long run from 2005 to 2020. He is recognized as the first wrestler to take advantage of social media to put himself over in front of fans.

His YouTube show named "Z! True Long Island Story" went viral in 2011. It eventually led to fans clamoring for a main event push for him on WWE TV.

Unfortunately, Matt Cardona never won the big one. He did win the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 32 in front of 100,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium. The reign didn't last long, though, as he lost the belt to The Miz on the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW.

Last year, Cardona and several other WWE Superstars were let go as a part of the company's budget cuts, stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. He has done quite well for himself ever since, and is currently one of the biggest heels in the business.

Judging by Matt Cardona's response to Effy, it looks like Vince McMahon was quite generous towards him, back when he was a WWE mainstay.

