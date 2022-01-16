×
'Kiss my tan a**'- Ex-WWE star sends a bold message to Paul Heyman after ditching an iconic championship belt

Paul Heyman is the founder of ECW promotion
Rituparna Routh
Modified Jan 16, 2022 11:44 PM IST
News

Matt Cardona, formerly known as WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, has taken a public shot at Paul Heyman.

During the recent GCW Say You Will show on January 15, Cardona threw the prestigious ECW World Television Championship into a trash can.

In doing so, Cardona, along with his wife and former WWE star Chelsea Green, took a shot at Heyman and hinted that the title is defunct once again.

Check out the video of Matt Cardona insulting Heyman below:

.@TheMattCardona going off! #GCWSayYouWill https://t.co/lsn4E6oTb6

At GCW Most Notorious on January 14, Cardona defeated ECW legend Rhino. After the bout, the ring announcer proclaimed that the popular star was the new ECW World Television Champion. But at GCW Say You Will, Cardona disrespected Heyman by throwing the title in the trash and saying, "Paul Heyman can kiss my tan a**".

The same night, Cardona faced the legendary Ricky Morton. However, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion wasn’t able to win the match, as Morton pinned the IMPACT Wrestling star with a roll-up.

Cardona attacked Morton after the bout, but Joey Janela made the save. The reigning Internet Champion will face Janela on January 23rd at GCW’s sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom show, The WRLD on GCW.

Paul Heyman remains in the spotlight years after ECW's downfall

ECW was founded in 1992 by Tod Gordon and the following year, Paul Heyman took over the creative side of the promotion. During his time in ECW, Heyman took the professional wrestling industry by storm. The company battled WWE and WCW, and many fans sided with Heyman's promotion because it offered a distinct style of hardcore wrestling.

ECW ultimately folded in 2001, and WWE acquired its assets in 2003. Heyman has worked with Vince McMahon's promotion ever since. Though the two sides have occasionally parted ways, the former ECW boss always finds his way back to WWE.

Happy days are here again!@BrockLesnar@HeymanHustle#WWERaw https://t.co/JAdoTk83E7

More recently, Heyman has been aligned with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He had been Roman Reigns' special counsel until The Head of the Table fired him on the December 17th episode of WWE SmackDown. Heyman subsequently reunited with Lesnar, and he will accompany the WWE Champion to the ring for his upcoming Royal Rumble showdown against Bobby Lashley.

What do you think about Cardona's actions? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
