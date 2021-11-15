"Thanks VKM for teaching me how to cut a great promo" - Ex-WWE star shows appreciation to Vince McMahon

Former WWE United States champion Matt Cardona, FKA Zack Ryder, has thanked Vince McMahon for teaching him how to cut a promo.

Cardona was in WWE for 15 years, making his first appearance for the company in 2005, before signing a developmental deal a year later. During his run in the company, he won the US, Intercontinental and the Tag Team Championships.

During GCW's Evil Deeds show, Cardona cut a promo where he received a lot of heat from fans. He posted the video on social media and had this to say, thanking his former boss.

"Thanks VKM for teaching me how to cut a great promo in promo class! You’re welcome @gamechangerwrestling for having me on your roster! I’m the new TOTAL PACKAGE!" said Cardona.

The Internet Champion faced Alex Shelley at GCW's Evil Deeds show and lost the match.

Matt Cardona reveals recent interaction with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Cardona recently revealed a text message he sent to Vince McMahon, telling the WWE Chairman's action figure was his good luck charm after winning three matches on the bounce.

"I texted Vinnie Mac. It was a picture of me, I'm looking very jacked, kissing his figure with the strap (and said), 'Your action figure was a good luck charm. Three wins this weekend. Ha ha.' And he gave me two smiley faces," said the former WWE star.

Cardona has not ruled out an appearance in AEW, after having a few matches last year. But he doesn't think a return to WWE is on the cards at the minute.

Cardona was one of the many stars that were released by Vince McMahon's promotion as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts last year. Since his release, Cardona has appeared on IMPACT Wrestling, apart from AEW, GCW and a few other indie promotions.

