"He gave me two smiley faces" - Ex-WWE star on Vince McMahon's recent text reply to him

Matt Cardona recently said that Vince McMahon sent him two smiley faces via text after he told the WWE Chairman that his action figure was his good luck charm.

Cardona, who was let go by WWE last year, was with the company for 15 years, coming through the developmental territories before making it to the main roster.

On his recent MC! True Long Island Story Podcast, Matt Cardona spoke about his match with Teddy Goodz at Beyond Wrestling/WWR Reverse The Curse's recent show. He noted how there was a Vince McMahon action figure backstage, which he believes was a good luck charm for him as he made it three wins on the trot.

"In a classic case of figure fate, I spotted a Vincent Kennedy McMahon figure and I took it to the back with me because it was my good luck charm. We took some photos with it and I texted Vince today - I told you I would, I don't think you believed me. I texted Vinnie Mac. It was a picture of me, I'm looking very jacked, kissing his figure with the strap (and said), 'Your action figure was a good luck charm. Three wins this weekend. Ha ha.' And he gave me two smiley faces," said Matt Cardona.

Cardona joked that he may be a surprise Royal Rumble entrant or even be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame in the future.

Matt Cardona doesn't intend to return to WWE anytime soon

Cardona, a former United States and Intercontinental Champion in WWE, recently stated that he has no intention to return to the company, even though he is grateful to them.

"I’m not saying, ‘never say never,’ but I have no intentions of going back anytime in the near future," said Cardona.

Matt Cardona has featured prominently on IMPACT Wrestling and GCW in recent weeks, and he has also been on AEW television a few times since his WWE release.

