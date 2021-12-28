"I love it!" - Top AEW star sends a message to Rey Mysterio after WWE RAW, Mysterio responds

Rey Mysterio took to Twitter to reflect on his and Dominik Mysterio's loss on this week's episode of WWE RAW. In doing so, Mysterio also received a heartfelt message from former colleague Matt Hardy.

Rey Mysterio quoted a tweet from USA Network's official Twitter handle and responded, “We needed just a lil more heat!!”. The Mysterios didn't have enough "heat" to secure a win over The Street Profits on Monday night.

Taking to Twitter, AEW star, Matt Hardy replied to Rey Mysterio’s tweet. The former WWE star claimed that seeing Rey team up with his son was certainly a cool moment, and he loves it.

“You teaming up with your son on global TV is so damn cool, hermano," wrote Hardy. "I love it!"

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND @reymysterio You teaming with your son on global TV is so damn cool, hermano. I love it! @reymysterio You teaming with your son on global TV is so damn cool, hermano. I love it!

Rey Mysterio also followed up with a reply to Hardy by thanking the AEW star. The former World Heavyweight Champion stated that it is a true blessing to be able to team up with his son, Dominik. He concluded his heartfelt response by wishing Hardy and his family a happy holiday season.

Rey Mysterio's run with his son Dominik Mysterio has been successful

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have been teaming up with each other for quite some time. The duo have enjoyed some success, as they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania Backlash by beating Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

After their solid run on the blue brand, both Rey and Dominik moved to RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft. Since then, the father-son team has been competing on the red brand. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio clashed with The Street Profits in the finals of the RK-Bro-nament.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Mysterios put up a great effort on Monday night, but they walked away with a loss. As a result, Ford and Dawkins will challenge Randy Orton and Riddle for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WWE Day 1. Fans will have to hope that Rey and Dominik will get another shot at the gold at some point soon.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like seeing Rey Mysterio team up with his son, Dominik? Yes No 5 votes so far