Former Champion spoke with Triple H about returning to WWE 

Former WWF Hardcore Champion Maven has revealed that he spoke with Triple H about returning to WWE last year.

Speaking on That ’90s Wrestling Podcast, Maven revealed that he met with Triple H and Matt Bloom before the COVID-19 pandemic last year about coming back as an announcer. However, the entire world was shut down due to the pandemic and that didn't materialize.

“Before the world was shut down before the pandemic, I actually travelled to Orlando and met with Hunter [Triple H] and with Albert [Matt Bloom] who is running the developmental down there now. And I was talking to them about maybe doing some announcing stuff. And I did that, and I went there, on March 11th of 2020. And if you remember, in America that’s the day America shutdown [due to the pandemic]. So, you know I never want to turn my back or say no or it’ll never happen. Because I don’t know. I still and will always have wrestling in my blood. I still have wrestling dreams every week. I still have a dream where I’m either putting my boots on or I’m in the ring or I’m getting ready to wrestle somebody, and my love for the business is never gonna leave,” said Maven. (h/t eWrestlingNews)

Maven stated that he would entertain any opportunity that he gets to return to the wrestling business in any capacity. Maven, the winner of WWE Tough Enough season one, was with WWE from 2001 to 2005 and had a decent run.

Triple H is recovering well following a cardiac event earlier this year

14-time world champion in WWE, Triple H is one of the greatest stars in the history of the business. Earlier this year, he underwent surgery following a cardiac event caused due to a genetic heart issue. Due to this, he was away from WWE programming and backstage work for a while. His wife and WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently provided an update about his condition, stating that he's doing great.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT I had the chance to quickly speak to Stephanie McMahon yesterday and she says that Triple H, Paul Leveque, is 'doing great' following his cardiac event.



Good news 🙌 I had the chance to quickly speak to Stephanie McMahon yesterday and she says that Triple H, Paul Leveque, is 'doing great' following his cardiac event.Good news 🙌

Triple H was also recently spotted with Vince McMahon at the site of the new WWE headquarters, which is currently under construction. This was his first public appearance since the cardiac event and fans were delighted to see The King of Kings doing well. It is still to be seen whether he'll appear on WWE programming in the near future.

