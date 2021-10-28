Real reason why Mercedes Martinez quit RETRIBUTION on WWE Raw

Impact Wrestling superstar Mercedes Martinez has revealed the real reason as to why she left RETRIBUTION. The former WWE Superstar claims that her inability to a wear a mask due to her asthma was one of the primary reasons she chose to leave the faction.

Mercedes Martinez initially debuted alongside the now defunct faction under the name Retaliation. However, her stint with RETRIBUTION was short-lived, and Martinez quickly made her return to NXT.

Speaking in a Bell to Belles interview, Mercedes Martinez revealed that one reason behind her decision to return to NXT was that she was uncomfortable wearing her RETRIBUTION mask. She claimed that her asthma prevented her from fully committing to the RETRIBUTION gimmick and that she was under the impression that she would not have to wrestle with the mask on.

"You know, I tried really hard but I can’t wrestle in this mask and that’s another issue is that I can’t wrestle in a mask. I have asthma, it’s hard for me to breathe in the first place without a mask." said Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez also revealed that her age was another key factor behind her decision to leave RETRIBUTION. She stated that being part of a faction was not what she wanted to be known for, and that she wished to maintain her legacy.

Mercedes Martinez had a very successful stint in NXT

Mercedes Martinez may not have had a great run on the main roster, but that certainly cannot be said for her run in NXT. She had a number of top-tier matches against the likes of Raquel Gonzalez, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler and many more.

Unfortunately, Martinez's return to WWE only lasted a year, with the superstar being released on the 6th of August, 2021.

However, a superstar with Martinez's level of experience would not remain dormant for long. She recently made her Impact Wrestling debut on the October 7th episode, teaming up with Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz.

