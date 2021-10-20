Photo: Michelle McCool shows off new look after drastic hair makeover

Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool recently got a drastic hair makeover and revealed her new look on Instagram.

Michelle McCool made a name for herself during her five-year WWE main roster run between 2006-11. She made occasional appearances for the company after her retirement.

McCool is quite active on Instagram. The former WWE Superstar recently posted a bunch of pictures in which she can be seen sporting a braided hairstyle, and it seems like she had been wanting to try the same for a while now.

Check out the screengrab of McCool's story below. You can also head over to her Instagram Story for more pictures.

WWE veteran Michelle McCool's new hairdo

WWE fans had a field day on Twitter, reacting to McCool's new hairstyle:

Jose Gonzalez @TheJoseCanUC Now who put Michelle McCool in box braids on my TL? Now who put Michelle McCool in box braids on my TL? https://t.co/uRErsYmIMS

• ̩̩͙*ೃ˚.˚🎃 @KABUKIBARBIE Michelle McCool woke up today and said Michelle McCool woke up today and said https://t.co/5xysMOZwqQ

One of Andy’s Gurls @of_gurls Not Michelle McCool getting box braids !! NNOOOO !!! Not Michelle McCool getting box braids !! NNOOOO !!! https://t.co/dsfdBLM2Uc

Michelle McCool hasn't stepped foot in the ring since 2018

Michelle McCool did quite well for herself in WWE back when she was a regular act on SmackDown. She is a two-time Divas Champion and has also held the Women's title on two occasions. Fans mostly remember McCool for her run with Layla, with the duo dubbing themselves 'LayCool.'

Both superstars later split and feuded with each other. Layla defeated McCool in a "Loser Leaves WWE" match at Extreme Rules 2011. Years later, she revealed the reason behind her decision to call it quits:

"It was tough just leaving in itself was tough because it got to a point where I was dealing with so much again mostly being Undertaker's girlfriend and why I was on TV and even having a writer throw the papers up one day and say ‘Why don't we just call it the Michelle McCool and Undertaker show?!' It was nonstop and I went to Vince on numerous occasions and bless his heart he was wonderful, but I just said Vince, I don't wanna hate something that I grew up loving so much and the longer I stay the more I’m like like getting a sour taste in my mouth. So making that decision to leave was as hard as it is, but more than wanting to be in WWE or be a champion I’ve always wanted to be a mom," said Michelle McCool.

Seven years after her retirement, McCool returned for an appearance in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. She later participated in a battle royal at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

Michelle McCool is enjoying her life away from the squared circle if her Instagram posts are any indication. What do you think of her new look?

