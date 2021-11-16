WWE Hall of Famer says he likes "serious" Big E

.

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has revealed he is a fan of the serious version of Big E.

The WWE Champion kicked off the final edition of Monday Night RAW before Survivor Series in Indianapolis, Indiana. While Big E would initially address his Survivor Series opponent Roman Reigns, he quickly changed his focus to Kevin Owens, who attacked him last week at the end of RAW.

Big E delivered a strong message to both men tonight, and the serious tone from the WWE Champion caught Mick Foley's attention. The Hall Of Famer had a short message by saying he likes the serious version of Big E.

"I really like serious @WWEBigE," said Mick Foley.

The WWE Champion is someone who is known for being funny with his antics. But tonight, a serious version of Big E was needed, and it delivered on all fronts.

WWE Champion Big E faces WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series Sunday

For the past few years, WWE Survivor Series has been billed as the one time a year that RAW and SmackDown go head-to-head. Last year we witnessed a tremendous match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Another great match appears to be on tap this Sunday when The Tribal Chief takes on Big E. The feud between the two champions has been ramped up indirectly over the past couple of weeks after The Bloodline attacked Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Roman Reigns and The Usos delivered a brutal beatdown on King Woods.

Big E got an amount of revenge on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW when he delivered a Big Ending to Jey Uso after a six-man tag match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you like the serious Big E? Which match are you most looking forward to this Sunday's WWE Survivor Series? Let us know by sounding off below in the chat!

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Alan John