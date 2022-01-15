"VIP only" - Mickie James fires back at Charlotte Flair 

Ever since WWE announced that Mickie James would be entering this year's Women's Royal Rumble match at the eponymous pay-per-view event, she has had a war of words with Charlotte Flair.

The current IMPACT Knockouts Champion is set to become the first woman to appear at a WWE event while working for another promotion. She had a bold response to Flair's earlier tweet where the latter told James to "wait in line."

James retorted that she is a VIP and does not wait in line. She claimed to save a spot and a title shot for Charlotte towards her Knockouts Championship.

"I don't line babe. VIP only. Don't worry I saved you a spot and a shot!" wrote Mickie James in her tweet

In her tweet, Mickie also attached a video of her coming face to face with Charlotte at the Women's Royal Rumble match last year.

Could Charlotte Flair challenge Mickie James for the IMPACT Knockouts title?

If James' tweet is any indication, this could be a tease for a potential Charlotte Flair appearance at IMPACT Wrestling.

With James set to appear at the 2022 Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe is clamoring for current superstars to appear at Impact Zone. Perhaps, the two stars' Twitter war could culminate in a match between The Queen of WWE and The Queen of Hardcore Country? Only time will tell.

While Flair is set to enter this year's Women's Royal Rumble match as the SmackDown Women's Champion, James had a successful title defense against Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT's Hard to Kill pay-pe-viewl.

While James has never won the Royal Rumble, Flair is a former winner, having won the 2020 edition. She then challenged and defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Do you think Mickie James could realistically end up winning the Royal Rumble this year? Will Charlotte win her second Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

