MLW CEO confirms talks with Braun Strowman, comments on potential partnership with WWE

MLW CEO Court Bauer confirmed that the company was in talks to sign Braun Strowman, but they could not strike a deal. He also commented on a potential partnership with WWE.

On a media call today with Court Bauer, the head of Major League Wrestling, discussed various topics, including the possibility of signing free agents like Bray Wyatt and Strowman.

The MLW CEO revealed he held talks with high-profile and recently released WWE Superstars like Strowman and Bo Dallas and a possible partnership deal with WWE.

Bauer did say that MLW spoke with former WWE star Bo Dallas in response to questions about whether the company held any discussions with his brother, Bray Wyatt.

“So, we had conversations with Bray’s brother, and I think he seems more interested in farming,” Bauer said. “I understand having to re-charge, you gotta re-charge for another run, but right now it seems like he’s more interested in doing some farming. And I don’t knock him for it."

When it came to signing Adam Scherr, FKA Braun Strowman, Bauer said MLW did have conversations with the former WWE star, although they could not come to any deal. Bauer did not provide any additional details.

“And we did talk with Braun Strowman for a little bit, and didn’t come to terms on a deal. I can’t say where they’re gonna be headed or not, I don’t really know,” said Bauer.

Court Bauer confirms talks with WWE about potential partnership

In April, it was reported that WWE was looking into a possible partnership deal with Major League Wrestling. The deal would resemble other partnerships WWE has had with other promotions, like Evolve and even ECW.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE did not like being perceived as "unwilling to work" with other organizations in the "modern wrestling world." WWE's willingness to work with other promotions could be seen as a possible response to rival AEW.

MLW CEO confirmed the report but referred to the talks as “tricky.” Bauer said he was concerned an alliance could interfere with MLW's creative freedom.

