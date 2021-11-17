"A lot of yelling and screaming" - Details on The Undertaker's backstage confrontation with former WWE King of the Ring winner

Former WWE Superstar Mo recently recalled how The Undertaker yelled at Mabel backstage due to frustrations about his safety as an in-ring performer.

Mabel, later known as Viscera and Big Daddy V, worked alongside Mo in the Men on a Mission tag team between 1993 and 1996. The 487-pound superstar had a reputation as someone who occasionally hurt his opponents, including Diesel and The Undertaker.

Mo confirmed on The Hannibal TV that there was once a face-off between The Undertaker and Mabel, which included “a lot of yelling and screaming.” He added that the two men still got along behind the scenes despite their disagreement.

“There was the face-off, a lot of yelling and screaming between ‘Taker and Mabel. But, as far as a physical fight, I never witnessed one…‘Taker was the locker room leader and he felt that it was his responsibility to correct the young dudes. So as far as their conversation and what it was about, I respect the process. Mark [Mark Calaway, The Undertaker’s real name] wasn’t one of those guys that just bullied anybody. Him and Nelson [Nelson Frazier, Mabel’s real name] pretty much had a really good relationship in spite of things,” Mo said.

Mabel’s biggest WWE accomplishment came in 1995 when he won the King of the Ring tournament. He also held the WWE Tag Team Championship (w/ Mo) and the Hardcore Championship.

Mabel caused The Undertaker to suffer a serious injury

The Undertaker once sustained a fractured orbital bone during a match against Mabel. The legendary superstar was ruled out for two months and had to wear a mask upon his return.

According to Mo, Mabel was well-liked backstage even though a small number of superstars had issues working with him:

“Nelson wasn’t a bad person. He just had a bad reputation because one or two people got hurt, but it wasn’t one of those where everybody was like, ‘We hate this dude, the dude’s a freaking a**hole.’ Nah, he wasn’t that kind of person. He was a kind, gentle, sweetheart of a person,” he said.

Mo added that people did not realize how young Mabel was during the early stages of his WWE career. The 1995 King of the Ring winner, who passed away at the age of 43 in 2014, was just 22 when he debuted on WWE television.

