Mustafa Ali hits out at WWE on FOX on Twitter; blocks the handle after fan's complaint

Mustafa Ali blocked the Twitter handle of WWE on FOX after the handle had blocked a user who had posted a "#FreeAli" tweet.

Ali recently asked for his release from the company as he was not pleased with the direction of his character. A recent report stated that the promotion is not interested in letting him go anytime soon. This resulted in fans starting the "FreeAli" campaign on social media to push Vince McMahon and co. to give him what he wants and release him.

A fan Tweeted that the WWE on FOX Twitter handle blocked them after they had put "FreeAli" on their Tweets. Mustafa Ali responded to the accusation by the fan by blocking the WWE on FOX handle and posting a screenshot on Twitter.

WWE on FOX is the official Twitter handle for FOX's coverage of WWE. FOX currently airs SmackDown every Friday night.

Ex-WWE writer on why Mustafa Ali is not being released

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Ali has not been granted his release because he disrespected Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman is not troubled at the prospect of Ali joining WWE's main rival AEW.

"Bro, you know why, Page (DDP) knows why. Page might not say it, but I'll say it: They're going to eff with him. If he had a throwdown with Vince McMahon... you know I'm an honest guy - this is how the business works. If he had a throwdown with Vince and if there was any disrespect or anything like that, bro, we're not going to make it easy for you," said Russo.

Ali hasn't wrestled on TV since October, with his last match coming against Drew McIntyre on the Blue brand. He was drafted to SmackDown last year as part of the 2021 WWE Draft.

