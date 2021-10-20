WWE Superstar edits iconic Undertaker photo to predict Crown Jewel win

Mustafa Ali has tweeted an iconic image of The Undertaker with a slight edit, ahead of his match with Mansoor at Crown Jewel 2021.

Mansoor and Ali are all set to face off in a singles encounter at the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia. The former's fans are well aware that he is currently undefeated in his home country and holds a 3-0 record.

It looks like Mustafa Ali is determined to hand Mansoor his first loss in Saudi Arabia. He recently tweeted out an interesting picture, hyping up his match with Mansoor.

The iconic image shows The Undertaker lying in the middle of the ring, mere moments after his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX. The top part of the image shows a large screen flashing the numbers "21-1," declaring that The Phenom's streak is over.

Ali made an edit to the image and replaced the '21' with '3'. He tagged Mansoor in the tweet as well. Check out the tweet below:

Fans had interesting reactions to Mustafa Ali's edited image featuring The Undertaker

Mustafa Ali is one of the most talented stars in WWE today. His Twitter game is top-notch as well and he occasionally takes hilarious shots at fellow wrestlers. Fans still remember Ali's dig at Hulk Hogan when he was added to the WWE veteran's team for Crown Jewel 2019.

The edited photo of The Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania XXX moment received quite a positive response from fans. Check out some of the replies below:

hari @_hariprasadh_ @AliWWE @KSAMANNY That where you're wrong brother..... Mansoor is Hulk Hogan in KSA.

Brock Lesnar defeated The Deadman at The Show of Shows in 2014. The result took the pro wrestling world by storm. Many fans still believe to this day that The Undertaker should not have lost that night. The image of him lying in the squared circle, with a stunned crowd of 75,000 fans watching him, has gained iconic status.

As for Mansoor, fans won't have to wait long to find out if his 3-0 streak ends or advances to 4-0. He won a battle royal at Super ShowDown 2019 and beat Dolph Ziggler at the 2020 edition of the event. He also defeated Cesaro in a singles match at Crown Jewel 2019.

