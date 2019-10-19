WWE News: SmackDown Superstar takes dig at Hulk Hogan after being added to his team

Abhilash Mendhe 19 Oct 2019, 09:41 IST

Team Hogan vs Team Flair

WWE Superstar Ali is now officially a part of Team Hogan, as per a recent official announcement. The high-flyer took to Twitter soon after the announcement was made, and took a jibe at Hogan in the process. Ali posted a picture of himself and Hogan and referred to himself as "A Real American", a moniker that has been used by Hogan for the better part of his career.

Hogan's team is official

On the RAW season premiere episode a few weeks ago, WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair faced each other on a special edition of Miz TV. The two legends teased one more match, but it was announced immediately after, that a 5-on-5 match will be contested at the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins was named the captain of Team Hogan, while Randy Orton was revealed as the leader of Team Flair. Recently, WWE pulled Rollins out of the match. At Crown Jewel, he will be facing The Fiend in a "Falls Count Anywhere" match.

Roman Reigns has now been named the captain of Team Hogan. Additionally, Ali and Shorty G have been added to the team. These three have joined Ricochet and Rusev, both of whom were previously announced as members of Team Hogan.

Ali takes a dig at Hogan

Ali posted a picture of himself and Hogan on Twitter after the announcement. He took a shot at Hogan, by calling himself "A Real American". Longtime fans must be aware of the fact that Hogan has been carrying this moniker for the past several decades. Check out Ali's tweet below:

A real American...and Hulk Hogan. I’ve been added to Team Hogan on 10/31 at Crown Jewel. pic.twitter.com/nXaLO5zCjz — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2019

