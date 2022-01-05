WWE Superstar posts cryptic photo targeting Paul Heyman

WWE veteran MVP seems more than ready to take on Paul Heyman in a promo battle.

On last night's edition of RAW, Bobby Lashley won the No.1 Contender's Fatal Four-Way match and will be facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at Royal Rumble 2022. Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman earlier in the show, and the stars finally aligned for a dream encounter.

The WWE Universe is excited to see Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's eventual collision. Fans are also hoping to see MVP and Paul Heyman battle it out on the microphone.

The former US Champion has now shared a cryptic post teasing that he is ready to go at it with Paul Heyman on the mic. MVP posted a photo of a hand holding a mic, hinting that he's planning to give Heyman a run for his money.

MVP and Paul Heyman are two of the best on the mic in WWE today

Paul Heyman is regarded by many as one of the greatest managers in pro-wrestling history. His exceptional mic skills have aided Brock Lesnar and many others to get over in front of the WWE Universe. There aren't many in the company who can stand toe-to-toe with Heyman when it comes to the microphone.

On the other hand, MVP isn't one to mess with on the mic, either. The former US Champion returned to WWE during the 2020 Royal Rumble match and immediately chased Paul Heyman at ringside. MVP didn't last long in the ring and was quickly thrown out by Brock Lesnar.

A short while later, MVP aligned with Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW. This ended up being one of WWE's best bookings of the year, and MVP's mic skills helped Lashley get over as a credible heel. It eventually resulted in a WWE Title run for The All Mighty.

Bobby Lashley lost the belt to Big E last year but now has an opportunity to become the top champion again.

Lashley vs. Lesnar is a match fans have wanted for a long time now. As for MVP and Paul Heyman, fans are in for a treat when these two men finally go head-to-head in the coming days.

