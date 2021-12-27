Former Tag Team Champions send a message ahead of their match against Street Profits on WWE RAW

Former WWE SmackDown tag team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio are pumped ahead of their match against Street Profits on RAW.

The father-son duo are set to face Street Profits in the finals of the first-ever RK-Bronament tournament. The winner will face RK-Bro for the RAW tag team titles at WWE Day 1.

The match was supposed to take place on RAW two weeks back but was pushed back after an untimely injury to Montez Ford.

Speaking to WWE cameras backstage, The Mysterios stated that they are looking forward to becoming the first ever father and son RAW tag team champions.

"I'm stoked. One thing I wanna make clear is we were the first father and son SmackDown tag team champions and we can once again become the first father and son RAW Tag Team Champions. Now I know the Street Profits claim that they never lost the tag titles but it's not about that, it's about who wins tomorrow in the RK-Bro-Nament. We are pumped!" Rey Mysterio said.

Rey and Dominik advanced to the finals of the tournament after defeating Alpha Academy in the semifinals while The Street Profits triumphed over AJ Styles and Omos.

The Street Profits never lost the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

While The Street Profits have not been tag team champions in the company for over six months, the duo never actually lost the RAW Tag Team championships.

As part of the 2020 Draft in October, Dawkins and Ford were drafted to the blue brand while they were still champions on RAW. They would then trade the RAW Tag Team Championship to The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), who had just been drafted to RAW, in exchange for the latter team's SmackDown titles. The switch also made the duo the second team to acquire the WWE Tag Team Triple Crown.

Monday presents a new opportunity for both teams to cement their status as the number one team in the company.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will win in the match between The Mysterios and The Street Profits? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Edited by Genci Papraniku