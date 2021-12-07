Challengers for Riddle and Randy Orton to be determined next week

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik are set to face The Street Profits next week on RAW in a number one contender match for Riddle and Randy Orton's tag team championships.

It was announced on this week's show that there would be a first-ever RK-Bro-Nament, with four teams competing to become the new No.1 contenders to the RAW Tag Team Champions. The four teams selected for the tournament were The Street Profits, AJ Styles and Omos, The Mysterios, and Alpha Academy.

The Street Profits vs. AJ Styles and Omos was announced as the first match for the tournament, with Randy Orton and Riddle watching from ringside on commentary. The bout ended with some tension between Styles and Omos after the latter tagged himself in only to get counted out, allowing The Street Profits to win and progress to the final.

The second semi-final took place later in the show, with Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeating Alpha Academy after Dominik rolled Chad Gable up out of nowhere for the pin.

The winners of both semi-finals will go head to head next week to get a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships at Day 1.

Randy Orton and Riddle have been the most entertaining tag team in WWE

Since the onset of their pairing in early April, The Original Bro and Randy Orton have been the most entertaining acts of Vince McMahon's promotion.

The duo have consistently had fun segments, character growth and entertaining moments with the focus of their team being Orton struggling to deal with the Riddle’s laid-back demeanor.

CONNER🇨🇦 @VancityConner



RK-Bro doesn’t miss. 😂



#WWERAW Randy Orton giving in and putting on the blazer that Riddle begged him to wear was some great content.RK-Bro doesn’t miss. 😂 Randy Orton giving in and putting on the blazer that Riddle begged him to wear was some great content.RK-Bro doesn’t miss. 😂 #WWERAW https://t.co/ch8O4MYuDi

RK-Bro's first match was against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, in which the pair came out victorious. The duo later went on to become RAW Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam 2021.

Other than being a great team inside the ring, the two are great friends outside of it as well. Randy Orton recently opened up about his real-life friendship with Riddle and stated that the former NXT star's attitude is endearing.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will challenge RK-Bro at Day 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

Edited by Kaushik Das