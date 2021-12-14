"The Rock is way too busy for us"- Female WWE star on Dwayne Johnson's hectic schedule

WWE Superstar Naomi opened up about The Rock's insanely busy schedule, during her recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

The Brahma Bull is one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He is also one of the highest-paid actors in the world, and a Hollywood megastar.

Naomi is married to fellow superstar Jimmy Uso. The latter is a member of the Anoa'i family of Samoan wrestlers, which also includes The Rock. Naomi was asked to talk about family dinners, and to reveal whether The Great One ever attends these family gatherings. Here's what she had to say in response:

"We don't get to see The Rock. Like, Rock is way too busy for us. He's so busy, and all of our schedules are just so crazy," said Naomi.

The Rock is the biggest star to come out of the Anoaʻi family

The Rock made his WWE debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia, and was heavily promoted as the first-ever third-generation superstar in the company's history. His babyface run flopped horribly, which eventually resulted in the birth of The Rock, an arrogant heel who hated the fans over how they treated him.

He quickly became one of the hottest acts on WWE TV, alongside the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, D-Generation X and The Undertaker. Over the next seven years or so, he bagged a long list of accolades, including seven WWE title reigns. The Great One left the company in 2004 to put his complete focus on Hollywood, and the rest is history.

The Rock returned to WWE seven long years later, on the road to WrestleMania 27. He went on to headline WrestleManias 28 and 29 with John Cena, with the duo trading wins at The Show of Shows.

Today, The Rock is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. He boasts more than 280 million followers on Instagram. He has previously topped the list of the highest-paid actors in the world, and is a popular star when it comes to the action-adventure genre.

Needless to say, The Rock tends to be incredibly busy, and it's hard for him to join his family for regular gatherings. As for his WWE career, it's been more than five years since he wrestled his last match. Fans are still holding out hope that he will return for one last blockbuster match against his cousin, Roman Reigns.

