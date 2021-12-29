Natalya says she has added more to her astonishing WWE record

Natalya has been a WWE stalwart for a long time. As a result, she has amassed Guinness World Records, not one, but three of them. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently cemented the third Guinness World Record for most wins in the promotion's women's division.

During the time of record, Natalya had 641 victories to her name, which earned her another title in the record book. Her other accolades include the most pay-per-view appearances and the most matches for a female superstar in WWE.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently posted a graphic of Natalya's impressive record that stated her 641 wins in the company.Although the Queen of Harts noted that she had wrestled two more matches since then, they should also be included in the records. The two appearances being WWE Live appearances in New York and Pittsburgh.

"I added two more wins to my record this week competing in NYC and Pittsburgh for #WWELive…but who’s counting?!"- Natalya tweeted.

Natalya was made aware of her WWE records by a fan

As Natalya stated in her tweet above, she doesn't keep a count of her records with the promotion. The Queen of Harts was recently presented with three hononary mentions in the Guinness Book of World Records.

However, the SmackDown Star recently stated that it was a member of the WWE Universe who made her aware of the historic achievement:

“I don’t keep track of every single match that I’ve had, I don’t keep track of it. During the pandemic, a fan had reached out to me and said, ‘hey, I just want to let you know that you’ve had the most matches and the most wins of any woman in WWE history.’ Then, I had posted about it and then I guess Guinness Book Of Worlds Records had picked up on it."

Natalya's old friend and former WWE Star Ronda Rousey also congratulated The Neidhart for recent achievements. The veteran replied she is no longer talking to Ronda Rousey after the former UFC champion attempted to correct her. Natalya responded that three-time world record holders don’t make mistakes.

