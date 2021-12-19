“I don’t keep track of it” - Natalya opens up about her WWE world record

WWE Superstar Natalya is one of the greatest female stars in the history of the company and will be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame when it's all said and done.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently set a record for most WWE PPV appearances for female wrestlers, which was acknowledged by The Guinness Book of World Records.

Natalya punched her ticket to the record books by competing as a member of Team SmackDown at the Survivor Series in the women's 5-on-5 elimination match. The former champion now has 68 pay-per-view matches to her name, more than any other woman in company history.

Speaking on the the Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday with Jonathan Hood podcast, the SmackDown Superstar stated that a fan made her aware of the historic achievement:

“I don’t keep track of every single match that I’ve had, I don’t keep track of it. During the pandemic, a fan had reached out to me and said, ‘hey, I just want to let you know that you’ve had the most matches and the most wins of any woman in WWE history.’ Then, I had posted about it and then I guess Guinness Book Of Worlds Records had picked up on it."

“So I have two world records, for the most matches and the most PPV matches. They’re currently investigating my most wins. Of course, they had to do fact checks and all those sorts of things. But right now, I have two world records, most PPV matches of any woman in WWE history and most matches. But we are trying to get the most wins on there too. For me, like I said, I don’t keep track, but when I heard that, I was so honored." (H/T- wrestlinginc)

Natalya set the record for most WWE pay-per-view appearances back in 2017

Natalya is one of the longest serving female wrestlers in WWE history. The daughter of Jim Neidhart and niece of iconic wrestling brothers Bret and Owen Hart, the SmackDown Superstar has been a part of Vince McMahon's promotion since 2008.

Although the Guinness Book of World Records recently acknowledged her pay-per-view record, Natalya set the record for most WWE pay-per-view appearances back in 2017, passing WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the time.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is currently ranked #2 with 59 WWE pay-per-view appearances and could be on top by the end of 2022.

Edited by Genci Papraniku