Roman Reigns was "touched" by WWE icon's comments about him

WWE star Natalya has revealed a backstage interaction she had with Roman Reigns, where she told The Tribal Chief about what WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart told her about him.

In an interview last year, Roman Reigns stated that Hart was an inspiration for him when he was a kid. The Universal Champion said he respected Hart for being a "blue-collar sports-entertainer".

In a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Natalya praised Hart, her uncle, by calling him knowledgeable and honest about the pro wrestling industry. She then disclosed a personal discussion she had with Reigns, where she told him about Hart's thoughts on the champion's aforementioned comments.

"I showed Bret the interview and Bret said, ‘All the years of hard work and the bumps and the bruises, to be able to inspire the next generation and Roman, to be able to inspire someone that’s at the top of their game,' he said, ‘it just means everything to him,'" Natalya said.

"Because it makes him feel like all of his work wasn’t for nothing,'" Natalya continued. "I told Roman that and he was just super touched because Bret is special to him and he’s special to me." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Natalya also explained that The Hitman's legacy is still alive to this day, due to the numerous WWE stars that he has inspired, like Reigns.

Roman Reigns on what he liked about WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart

In another interview, Roman Reigns explained that the reason he liked Bret Hart was for his work ethic, his dedication, and his a sports-centric work in the ring.

"Bret Hart was always my guy," said Reigns. "I enjoyed that sports-centric, athletic type of performance that he put on. He was a pro wrestler's pro wrestler. His work ethic and the amount of dedication he put in is second to none." (H/t Inside The Ropes.)

Reigns also stated that other WWE icons like The Undertaker and Ric Flair have influenced him as a performer in recent years.

What do you think about Natalya's comments? Sound off below.

