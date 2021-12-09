Former Women's Champion wants to fight Dolph Ziggler; calls him "Modern-day Mr. Perfect"

WWE Superstar Natalya wants to square off against Dolph Ziggler in a WWE ring, as per her latest tweet.

At this point, Dolph Ziggler has been a WWE mainstay for about 17 years. Despite spending the majority of his career as a mid-card act, he has done quite well for himself. He is even dubbed by many as one of the best superstars of his generation.

SmackDown Superstar Natalya shares this sentiment as well. In her latest tweet, the former Women's Champion had major praise for Dolph Ziggler and referred to him as a modern-day Mr. Perfect. Natalya also stated that she wants to have a match with Ziggler.

"There’s no one I want a match with more than @HEELZiggler. He’s truly the best in and out of the ring. Modern day Mr Perfect to my … Bret Hart," wrote Natalya.

Dolph Ziggler has impressed many with his selling

Mr. Perfect, aka Curt Hennig, was an incredible seller during his heydays in WWE. He was a two-time Intercontinental Champion and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

Over the years, fans and several wrestling personalities have compared Ziggler to the late WWE legend. The former has wowed fans with his agility in the ring and his over-the-top selling.

There are various similarities between Natalya and Dolph Ziggler's WWE careers. Natalya has spent most of her WWE run as a mid-card act as well. Like Ziggler (a former world champion), Natalya was given her spot in the limelight with a Divas title and a SmackDown Women's title.

There was a time when WWE was steering clear of showcasing intergender matches on TV and pay-per-view. But things have changed now. WWE has presented many intergender matches over the past year or so, with the most notable one being Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss at Fastlane.

Would you like to see Natalya and Dolph Ziggler go at it in the squared circle, somewhere down the line? What are your thoughts on intergender matches?

Edited by Angana Roy