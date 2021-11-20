Top female WWE Superstar sends a message to Randy Orton

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has sent out a heartfelt message to fellow WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

The Viper is set to break two major WWE records over the next few days. At WWE Survivor Series 2021, he will break Kane's record for the most WWE pay-per-view appearances in history. Currently, the two men are tied at 176 matches each. Additionally, Randy Orton is also on the verge of breaking the most matches by a WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW.

On Friday, Orton posted a string of tweets in which he addressed these looming milestones. In response, SmackDown Superstar Natalya sent a message to The Viper and stated that she's proud of him.

"I’m proud of you, @RandyOrton," wrote Natalya. "It’s a testament to how much hard work you’ve put in and your passion for this business. It’s awesome to witness."

Randy Orton sends heartfelt message to the WWE Universe

Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He has already done enough to earn himself a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. In the aforementioned tweets, he took a moment to thank his fans ahead of his record-breaking Survivor Series match.

The Viper noted that he usually doesn't keep track of wins and losses, but he was stunned to learn about these records.

"I just wanna take a minute in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful," wrote Orton. "I also know with all of my heart that I couldn’t have done it without you. Now on to my 15th Survivor Series…man time flies don’t it?"

Randy Orton currently holds the RAW Tag Team Championship on the red brand alongside his tag team partner, Riddle. Collectively known as RK-Bro, they have become a fan-favorite duo over the past few months. At WWE Survivor Series, they will face the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in what is sure to be a blockbuster match.

What do you think about Natalya's tweet? What are some of your favorite Randy Orton matches? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

