Photo: Nia Jax shows off new look after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has made slight changes to her look, as per her latest Instagram stories.

Jax was one of several superstars who were recently let go by the company. She has been quite active on her social media handles since her release, and seems incredibly happy and content.

She recently posted a clip as well as a bunch of photos on her Instagram. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion can be seen sporting straight hair. Check out the clip below to take a look at Jax's new look. You can also head over to her Instagram stories to check out the pictures.

Nia Jax had quite a successful run in WWE

Jax kicked off her main roster run in 2016, after a two-year stint in NXT. She spent the next few years feuding with some of the top stars in the Women's division. Her biggest WWE moment came at WrestleMania 34, where she defeated her former on-screen best friend Alexa Bliss to win her first and only RAW Women's title.

Nia Jax is also a two-time Women's Tag Team title winner along with Shayna Baszler. She was quite a controversial name back when she was a WWE mainstay, mainly due to her in-ring work. Jax was accused of being unsafe on several occasions. Things only worsened for her when she made fun of the accusations on social media.

Back in 2020, an anonymous WWE Superstar called for Nia Jax to be let go after she acted recklessly in a match against Kairi Sane.

"[It was] 1000 per cent Nia’s fault. She needs to be f***ing fired. She is dangerous. Fire her before she cripples or kills somebody," the anonymous superstar said. [H/T GiveMeSport]

Jax had been rocking curly hair for a while now, as can be seen in some of her recent Instagram posts. There's no concrete news yet as to what's next for her after her WWE release.

