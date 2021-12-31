Nia Jax gives one-word response to Royal Rumble return rumors

Nia Jax has shut down rumors of a WWE return at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Jax is no longer associated with Vince McMahon's promotion. She was released by the company in November, and later revealed that she was quitting the business.

The 2022 Royal Rumble event is mere weeks away, and fans have started speculating on possible returns and surprise entrants. A fan recently informed Nia Jax that there's a rumor running around, stating that she is about to return at the annual free-for-all. Jax shut down the rumor with a one-word response to the fan: 'False.'

Nia Jax boasts an impressive winning streak at the Royal Rumble event

The Irresistible Force has never won a Royal Rumble match. Barring the free-for-all, she has been undefeated at the event so far. Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks in the pre-show at the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Four years later, Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the Women's Tag Team titles at Royal Rumble 2021.

Nia Jax's fans would have loved to see her make a return at the Royal Rumble. Unfortunately for them, she has moved on from pro-wrestling and recently revealed what she plans to do next.

Jax was heavily featured on the main roster during her run in the company. She wrestled the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and many more in WWE.

Nia Jax competed for the RAW Women's title against Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. She ended up beating her real-life best friend for the title, thus winning her only singles belt in the promotion.

Later in her career, Jax formed a tag team with former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. The duo won the Women's Tag Team titles on two occasions.

