Nia Jax responds to being called the "missing piece" of The Bloodline

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has responded to a fan on social media who claimed she was the 'missing piece' of Roman Reigns' stable, The Bloodline.

The Irresistible Force was released from her contract last month alongside other stars such as Karrion Kross, Franky Monet and Keith Lee. Many fans were surprised that she was let go by the company, since she was a major star and a cousin to The Rock. The Great One is also related to current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is related to Jimmy and Jey Uso.

When a member of the WWE Universe sent out a tweet saying they miss Nia Jax and she should've been part of The Bloodline, the former RAW Women's Champion responded with a very bold statement.

Nia Jax's wrestling career might be over following WWE release

Nia Jax spent her entire professional wrestling career in WWE, beginning in NXT to RAW and SmackDown. She was a top female star in the company, holding the RAW Women's Championship once and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles twice with Shayna Baszler.

A few days ago, Jax provided an update on the status of her wrestling future on Twitter. She revealed that it's unlikely that she will ever wrestle again.

"Lol! Newflash.. Lina is my real name," wrote Nia Jax, who now goes by Lina Fanene. "It’s not another 'ring' name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, 'Opponent Crippler' would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again but it’s highly unlikely."

Nia Jax competed in her last match in WWE on the September 20th episode of Monday Night RAW against 'The Queen of Spades' Shayna Baszler.

