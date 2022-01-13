Released WWE star reacts to rumors of real-life hatred towards Charlotte Flair

There have been floating around suggesting former WWE Superstar Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair aren't fond of each other in real life. Jax has now seemingly shut down these reports on Instagram.

On an episode of RAW in August last year, Nia Jax and Flair faced off in a singles match. The outing was a disaster with Jax botching a bunch of moves.

It also seemed like the two superstars were shooting on each other, which made for quite an awkward visual.

bit.ly/3mNtzXw @chrisprolific @THEVinceRusso #WWERaw Vince Russo explains why the much talked about Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax match was the best thing from Monday night. Vince Russo explains why the much talked about Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax match was the best thing from Monday night.📺 bit.ly/3mNtzXw @chrisprolific @THEVinceRusso #WWERaw https://t.co/0lzsdcrn8Q

Nia Jax was let go by WWE in late 2021. She still seemingly comes across claims and rumors of real-life heat with Flair.

Jax finally decided to respond to the rumors and posted a video with Flair on her Instagram story section. The two women can be seen hanging out and having a good time. Nia wrote the following in the caption:

"Her and Charlotte really hate each other."

Charlotte Flair has previously spoken up about her 'shoot' with Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair's awkward contest with Nia Jax received major coverage on social media, with both women getting heat for not being professional. The Queen later opened up about the infamous match, and her explanation was odd to say the least. She made it clear, though, that she was still best friends with Jax.

"Still best friends. You know what I think happened with Nia and I? You hit your friends harder. I truly believe anytime I’ve been in a match with someone I feel super comfortable with, and that’s really what it was," said Charlotte. [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

Flair is currently the biggest female superstar on WWE SmackDown and is scheduled to participate in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Flair's inclusion in the match is quite interesting as she currently holds the SmackDown Women's title.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax has moved on from the pro-wrestling industry since her WWE release. Jax recently revealed that she is planning to start a new business, and maintain a farm as well. Here's hoping Jax's Instagram story finally shuts down claims that she and Charlotte Flair aren't fond of each other.

