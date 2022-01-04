Released WWE Superstar seemingly takes a shot at Becky Lynch for praising herself on RAW

Becky Lynch delivered an incredible promo on RAW where she once again showered praise on herself. However, it seems like Nia Jax wasn't a fan of the segment involving The Man.

Becky Lynch is currently one of the biggest superstars in all of WWE. Big Time Becks is a full-fledged heel on WWE TV and spends most of her on-screen time praising herself in the most creative ways.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch cut a promo after her big win at Day 1. The RAW Women's Champion dubbed herself "a work of art" and stated that she's similar to a Van Gogh painting.

Shortly after, former WWE Superstar Nia Jax posted a tweet that seemed like a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW promo. She shared a quote from the late John Madden.

It surely looks like a jibe at Becky Lynch, as it talks about self-praise being for losers, and that one should be humble.

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax are no strangers to each other

Nia Jax will always be remembered for accidentally punching Becky Lynch in late 2018, which led to The Man becoming an even bigger wrestling sensation than she previously was.

Lynch went on to throw Jax out of the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble and headlined WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Becky Lynch later spoke in detail about how Jax breaking her nose proved to be a "blessing in disguise."

“So yeah, 100% it was a blessing in disguise. I don't know what would have happened otherwise. We would have had our match, I probably would have won. Who knows? Who knows what would have happened?. It's so hard to tell, but I am very grateful for everything that happened along the way," said Becky Lynch. [H/T Republic World]

Nia Jax was released by WWE in November 2021 after a lengthy run in the company. Jax won the RAW Women's title on one occasion by defeating Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34.

Following her release, Jax made it clear that she's done with pro-wrestling and is planning to kick start a new business.

