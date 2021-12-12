Eugene announces wrestling retirement tour

Former WWE superstar Eugene has decided to end his wrestling career and has also announced his retirement tour in an attempt to say thank you and goodbye to all of his friends.

Nick Dinsmore, who debuted in the WWE under the name Eugene, enjoyed the best time with the brand during the mid-2000s. He was introduced to the WWE universe as Eric Bischoff's nephew and was involved in an interesting feud with The Game, Triple H in 2004.

As far as his honors are concerned, Eugene managed to bag the WWE World Tag Team Championship, pairing up with William Regal in the same year.

Eugene took to Twitter to reveal a poster of his wrestling retirement tour. The poster is a funny one which also has a picture of the athlete kissing Vince McMahon. According to the poster, Eugene will be available for pro wrestling matches, seminars/match psychology, and also stand-up comedy on selected dates.

Contact today by email: EugeneNickDinsmore@Gmail.com Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! There are select dates available so book Eugene ASAP for pro wrestling matches, seminars/match psychology, and also stand-up Comedy. Contact today by email: EugeneNickDinsmore@Gmail.com https://t.co/Sb2MWvzRTT

Eugene was eager to make a return to the WWE if the brand felt like it

Eugene, who had two spells with the WWE, stated in an episode of Cheap Heat Productions Podcast that he would be excited to play a different character in the brand if the company wants to rehire him.

Eugene, in his spell with the WWE, portrayed a babyface who had difficulties in learning. The superstar, who also worked as a trainer in the NXT for 13 months in 2013 and 2014, also thanked Vince's brand for helping his career start off.

“Absolutely,” Dinsmore said. “People ask me, ‘Would you ever go back?’ Of course I would. I think people gripe… you’re gonna gripe about any job you have, but they’ve given me a platform, they’ve given me a career. It’s been phenomenal. I would do any character that they would present before me. I don’t know [if it will happen].”

What did you think of Nick Dinsmore's time as Eugene in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

