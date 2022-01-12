"Everyone deserves a hero" - Nikki A.S.H. makes a big statement after betraying Rhea Ripley on RAW

Nikki A.S.H. recently took to Twitter to post a picture of herself greeting the WWE Universe. In the process, she also sent a strong message after betraying Rhea Ripley on RAW.

A.S.H. stated in her tweet that people deserve a hero in their lives whether they like it or not:

“Everyone deserves a hero. Whether they like it or not.”

This past Monday night, the former RAW Women's Champion had enough of Rhea Ripley and finally turned heel by attacking her.

Initially, the two had a misunderstanding when A.S.H. talked about challenging Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella for a rematch. Ripley rebelled and said the duo wanted to talk about the Royal Rumble and not about a rematch for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

A.S.H. didn't like her partner's response and asked her if she wanted to part ways. The Australian star agreed and said the duo would be friends even after going their separate ways.

Ripley went on to hug the former RAW Women's Champion and even offered her one last fist bump. But A.S.H. had other plans and decided to launch a vicious assault on the 25-year-old.

What is next for Nikki A.S.H. in WWE?

As things stand, the WWE Universe could be looking forward to a series of matches between Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley.

The duo's journey as tag team partners started back in 2021. A.S.H. had initially cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to win the RAW Women's Championship.

However, she eventually dropped the title back to Flair at SummerSlam 2021 in a Triple Threat Match also involving Ripley. Nikki's first and only singles title reign came to an end at 33 days in the process.

A.S.H. and Ripley won the tag team titles on the September 20th episode of WWE RAW. The unlikely duo eventually dropped the belts to Queen Zelina and Carmella.

Now that A.S.H. and Ripley have finally separated as a tag team, WWE would definitely prefer to utilize both in the singles division moving forward.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. back in the RAW Women's Championship picture after their separation? Comment your thoughts below.

Edited by Kartik Arry