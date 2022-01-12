Nikki Bella surprised at WWE announcing The Bella Twins' return at the Royal Rumble 2022

Brie and Nikki Bella, The Bella Twins, are back with the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast. Nikki stated that she was a bit surprised when WWE announced their return at the Royal Rumble 2022.

She has not stepped inside the wrestling ring since 2018. In September last year, she stated that her wrestling career had reached an end on advice of her doctors.

During their podcast, Nikki Bella admitted that she was shocked when the promotion ruined a major surprise for fans by announcing the return. But both sisters agreed that the decision made sense from a marketing point of view:

"I was shocked they announced it because usually, these are surprises, but I understand, marketing-wise," said Nikki. "Business-wise, it makes sense because now we can have the whole Bella Army there," added Brie.

Nikki Bella further added that she is quite happy as the Bella Army are now informed about their return and can visit St. Louis, the venue for the mega event.

"Selfishly, that's why I was happy about it. No one would have ever expected you and I to be in the Rumble, so it makes me happy that the Bella Army knows and they can go." (h/t - Fightful)

Nikki Bella's doctor posts happy message regarding her return to the Royal Rumble 2022

Nikki, who was a large part of the women's revolution in Vince McMahon's promotion, is all set to return at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Both she and Brie were announced as part of the match by WWE on SmackDown last week.

Along with all Bella fans, her doctor is super excited to see her in action again and has professed his pride about the same. Nikki's doctor posted a picture of him with the former champion and coupled it up with a heartfelt caption.

Also Read Article Continues below

Given the announcement of not just the Bella Twins, but also various other legends, the Women's Royal Rumble match is shaping up to be quite a spectacle!

Edited by Arjun