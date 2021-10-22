"No offense to any championship" - Goldberg comments after his incredible victory over former WWE Champion at Crown Jewel

At the Crown Jewel 2021 event, Goldberg faced Bobby Lashley in a brutal No Holds Barred Match. After the victory, Goldberg claimed that the biggest title for him was the title of being a father, while he admitted that he didn't want to offend any championship belt.

Goldberg fought off Lasley in a rather extraordinary manner. Goldberg's brutal side has been somewhat rare for the WWE Universe and fans were shocked by the brutal antics used by the veteran superstar in his victory over Lashley in Saudi Arabia.

After the match, Goldberg talked his heart out and said that no title is smaller than the other, but the only title that’s the most important to him is that of a father. Nothing is more important than his family.

Check out Goldberg's interview below:

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley took each other to the limit at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel 2021, Goldberg defeated Bobby Lashley in a huge No Holds Barred Match. The pair took each other to the limit and while Goldberg was outnumbered at one stage of the match by The Hurt Business, he managed to pull off an incredible win.

The former WWE Universal Champion took out both Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, who came to Lashley's aid. Goldberg then took the fight to Lashley and hit him with a kendo stick and ultimately, speared him from the ramp to a table that was placed below.

Also Read

Goldberg went on to cover Lashley outside the ring and got the win. In doing so, the former WCW icon avenged his SummerSlam loss to the former WWE Champion and earned a huge victory in honor of his son.

At this year's SummerSlam, Goldberg failed to win the WWE Championship from Lashley and the latter eventually targeted the veteran superstar's son after he tried to intervene.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Genci Papraniku