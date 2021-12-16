NXT 2.0 Ratings Report (12/14/21): Viewership drops, but key demo improves 

The ratings are in for WWE's Tuesday Night program, NXT 2.0, and there is a slight improvement from last week's near-disasterous numbers.

NXT 2.0 suffered a serious rating set back last week following their historic WarGames. The episode also saw the departures of both Kyle O'Reilly and, the Heart of NXT, Johnny Gargano; even with WWE teasing announcements from both superstars, viewers did not tune in as expected, as NXT 2.0 only was able to pull in 590,000 viewers on the USA Network, which was down 7.37% from the week prior.

While NXT 2.0 went down in the overall ratings, WWE would be happy to know that NXT 2.0 did improve in the much sought after 18-49 demo.

"The show drew 561,000 live viewers, which is down from the 590,000 viewers the show previously drew a week ago... It did a 0.13 rating for the 18-49 demographic. The show did a 0.11 rating one week ago which tied the lowest key demo rating the show has done on the USA Network since moving to the station in 2019." (WrestlingNews.com)

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



The decrease in total viewership was driven by P50+. Most other demos were up compared to recent weeks.



📋 Full report: That’s up 19% from last week in P18-49, but the lowest total viewership for NXT since February 10 and down 5% from last week.The decrease in total viewership was driven by P50+. Most other demos were up compared to recent weeks.📋 Full report: patreon.com/posts/59960347 That’s up 19% from last week in P18-49, but the lowest total viewership for NXT since February 10 and down 5% from last week.The decrease in total viewership was driven by P50+. Most other demos were up compared to recent weeks.📋 Full report: patreon.com/posts/59960347 https://t.co/oqHwFoZFeM

What happened on NXT 2.0 this week?

Tuesday Night's show featured some quality wrestling and the advancement of some intense storylines. The night featured Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai's feud going to the next level, the ferocious debut of Harland and Cora Jade pulling out a suprising `win over Dakota Kai.

Also Read Article Continues below

Just before the show went off the air, Tommaso Ciampa made his presence known when he took out young blood Bron Breakker after his main event match with Roderick Strong.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku