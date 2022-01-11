"I'm still new" - NXT Champion Bron Breakker reveals surprising details regarding debut

Bron Breakker is one of those WWE stars who has tasted success sooner than expected.

After NXT underwent a colorful change and turned into NXT 2.0, Breakker was the first star to win a match under the brand, defeating LA Knight.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, the former football player revealed that he made his NXT 2.0 debut on very short notice, mentioning that he only found out the day or night before.

The NXT Champion further added that he didn’t have any specific plans regarding his debut and was simply focused on his training. He also spoke with a humble tone and admitted that he still feels he has more work to do.

“I didn’t [have plans in my head]. The dynamic was a bit different back then. Things were different. I was just focused on the daily training and trying to get better. I still have a ton of work to do and I’m still new. During that time, I was brand new. All I was focused on was practice and being on time and those things.". ( H/T-Fightful)

Bron Breakker recently won the NXT Championship

At NXT New Year’s Evil, Bron Breakker faced Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship and successfully defeated the veteran star.

Breakker is now expected to continue the legacy of his father and his uncle, Rick and Scott Steiner, respectively.

After his biggest victory so far, his father Rick Steiner joined him inside the ring to celebrate his win over The Blackheart on NXT 2.0.

Also Read Article Continues below

The father-son duo were showered with love and support from the WWE Universe. It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the young NXT Superstar going forward, with him being at the top of the pedestal.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Genci Papraniku