Former Champion helps Dirty Dawgs to become new RAW Tag Team Championship contenders

The Dirty Dawgs won the No.1 Contender's Match to become the new challengers for the RAW Tag Team Titles after former Champion Omos interfered in the bout by attacking The Street Profits.

The season premiere episode of WWE RAW kicked off tonight with a bang. A Triple Tag Team match was contested between The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode), Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits to determine the new No. 1 contenders to the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Ford and Dawkins were about to seal the deal, but Omos made his way to the ring and interfered in the match.

Due to the no disqualification stipulation, the bout wasn't called off, and Roode and Ziggler picked up the scraps by pinning Dawkins, who stumbled after getting knocked out by Omos.

The Dirty Dawgs now have the opportunity to become three-time Tag Team Champions when they face RK-Bro (Riddle & Randy Orton) for the titles.

Meanwhile, it looks like Omos and AJ Styles are not finished with The Street Profits if we consider Omos' attack on Dawkins & Ford during the match.

The Dirty Dawgs will face the RAW Tag Team Champs later tonight

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won't have to wait long as they face RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro later tonight.

It was announced earlier that Orton and Riddle would face-off with AJ Styles and Omos again with the Titles on the line in a Crown Jewel rematch. However, for some reason, those plans have been scrapped.

Since becoming champions, RK-Bro has taken on many challengers on the red brand, and their opponents tonight will pose a new threat. Another thing to keep an eye on would be the role played by Omos in the whole equation.

The giant could get involved once again and interfere in the Championship match, given his issues with RK-Bro.

