Paige reacts after fan recalls she suggested female star was a man

Paige hit back at a fan in a hilarious manner after being reminded of a controversial promo from her WWE stint.

The former Divas Champion retired from active competition in 2018 due to an injury that she suffered during a house show. Back in 2015, she was one of the biggest female stars in WWE. On an episode of SmackDown, Paige took a shot at Naomi and her then-bodyguard Tamina Snuka and hinted that the latter was a man.

Earlier tonight, she wished Snuka a happy birthday, and a fan reminded her of the promo in question. The former Divas Champion responded to the fan and made it clear that she was playing a character on WWE TV. Check out the amusing response below:

"I did.. because I was playing a character on tv who is a bad guy a long time ago. You may not know this but my name is not actually Paige. It’s Saraya and I don’t enter rooms everywhere I go with my wrestling music," wrote the former Divas Champion.

Paige received major heat on social media due to her promo on Tamina back in the day

The WWE Universe wasn't thrilled with the British star's promo, insinuating that Tamina was a man. She received major flak on social media for the same. Here's exactly what she said in her controversial promo:

"Ladies and gentlemen, that's when Naomi finally became relevant. You're welcome, pumpkin. But Naomi I actually have this weird admiration for you because you know what? You took what you wanted. And I get it, I've done it countless times. And along the way, you found yourself a little boyfriend, Tamina. Tamina, Tamina, Tamina. I have a question though, Tamina: Aren't you competing in the wrong division?"

The British star did quite well as a heel on WWE TV, but there were times when her promos went too far.

The one on Tamina wasn't the only occasion when she made news for all the wrong reasons.

During the buildup to Survivor Series 2015, she mocked the death of Charlotte Flair's brother during a contract signing. WWE received severe backlash on social media, following the tasteless segment.

What are your thoughts on the former Divas Champion's response to the fan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

