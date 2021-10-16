"I enjoy the hell out of it"- Top WWE commentator on being guided by Vince McMahon during commentary

WWE chairman Vince McMahon was a commentator in the early days of his career. Vince is still famous for being in the ears of his commentators throughout the WWE shows and guiding them.

On the recent episode of his namesake show, Pat McAfee talked about what it's like to have Vince McMahon in his ears all the time. He thanked his three WWE bosses, Bruce Prichard, Kevin Dunn, and WWE chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon:

"They’ve been all very nice to me, and I’m very thankful. Other people probably experienced something different. I’m just gonna tell you — Bruce Prichard is ***king awesome. Kevin Dunn, also awesome he’s in my ear every single show, and by the way, Vince McMahon in my ear? Awesome... There’s other things where sometimes I feel like he is in a groove where he’ll just ask me a question in the middle of the show, and he wants me to answer it live, obviously. Then sometimes Cole will be in the middle of something or even a wrestler will be speaking, and he’s like, ‘Cut them off!’ and I want to tell Cole, I think there’s something much better that could be separate. It’s coming from a voice inside of my brain right now, though. I want to let you know it’s awesome. It is amazing. I enjoy the hell out of it," Pat McAfee added. (H/T- Wrestlezone)

Pat McAfee shared an anecdote with Vince McMahon on WWE Smackdown

McAfee discussed an incident from last week's SmackDown when he got wrapped up in the wires during a ringside brawl between Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Vince McMahon had a good laugh about it.

"You know at the end of [SmackDown] because that thing is clipped to my sport coat and it was wrapped around his foot, so I mean it was like dragging me a little bit I’m like ‘Well I’m not gonna deal with this at all,’ and I go running and I put the other one on as soon as I put the headset back on there is a pretty good [Vince laugh] in my ear," McAfee said.

Also Read

Pat McAfee has previously spoken about the praise he received from Vince McMahon. Apart from being a great commentator, Pat McAfee is also famous for his skills inside the squared circle. He gave the fans some instant classics during his rivalry with Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Pat McAfee make an in ring return? yes no 0 votes so far