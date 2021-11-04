Paul Heyman finally breaks silence on Brock Lesnar's suspension

Paul Heyman is surprised that Brock Lesnar was brought back by WWE, only to get suspended.

Brock Lesnar destroyed everyone in his path on SmackDown following his Universal Title loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Lesnar beat up Roman Reigns, The Usos, a bunch of other WWE Superstars, and several backstage personnel as well.

Adam Pearce also faced the wrath of The Beast Incarnate and was put down by Lesnar with two devastating F-5s. Lesnar was suspended and fined $1 million following the attack.

Paul Heyman made an appearance on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump. The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief had an interesting reaction to Brock Lesnar's suspension and made it known that it took him by surprise.

“I am not paid by Brock Lesnar. I’m not concerned that Brock Lesnar can afford the million dollars. My concern is for SmackDown. From whose a** does Brock Lesnar pull that million dollars [from]? It amazes me that WWE went out of its way to create this huge surprise, not only for the WWE Universe but for your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, by bringing Brock Lesnar back at SummerSlam.

“And then, WWE is all surprised when Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar. What did everyone expect was going to happen when Brock Lesnar appears on SmackDown? We’re gonna have a bunch of smiles, and handshakes and kissing a bunch of babies? C’mon! He’s a beast. That’s the box office attraction about Brock Lesnar. So, when Brock Lesnar acts like Brock Lesnar, we suspend him and fine him a million dollars? I have no invested interest in Brock Lesnar’s business – personal or professional," said Paul Heyman. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have a lot of history together

Paul Heyman made it clear in his comments that he is not concerned with Brock Lesnar and doesn't have any affiliation with the former Universal Champion. Many fans still believe that Heyman has something up his sleeve and is working with Lesnar behind Roman Reigns' back.

Paul Heyman has had a history of betraying his clients. He turned on Brock Lesnar himself back in late 2002 and helped Big Show win the WWE Title. In 2013, Heyman turned on CM Punk and later cost him his match with Lesnar at SummerSlam.

As for Brock Lesnar, he is currently serving a suspension and there's no telling when he is scheduled to return. Lesnar is still eyeing the Universal Title and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him immediately target Roman Reigns after returning to WWE TV.

Edited by Alan John