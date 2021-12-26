"My career is most likely over"- Paul Heyman gives startling update on his WWE future

After what transpired on Friday Night SmackDown, we might have seen the last of Paul Heyman in WWE.

Paul Heyman's time as The Special Counsel to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ended during last week's edition of Smackdown after he was fired by the Head of Table.

The Mouthpiece shared his thoughts on the event on the blue brand this week. Speaking to Kayla Braxton, Heyman stated that he paid the price for being honest with Roman Reigns. Heyman ended the interview by saying that he’s not going to NXT to start over again:

“I put every bit of my heart and my soul and my spirit into serving as the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns because I believe in Roman Reigns. Without that, maybe it’s time for me to acknowledge that my career is most likely over,”- said Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman could cost Brock Lesnar the match at WWE Day 1

M.W.C @Wrestle47 Saw the Roman reigns-Paul Heyman segment, & I think it's a swerve ,Paul Heyman will turn on Brock Lesnar, during mismatch ,if you remember In 2002 Paul Heyman turned on Brock to side with the Big show, the Face turn wasn't as good as this Face turn. Saw the Roman reigns-Paul Heyman segment, & I think it's a swerve ,Paul Heyman will turn on Brock Lesnar, during mismatch ,if you remember In 2002 Paul Heyman turned on Brock to side with the Big show, the Face turn wasn't as good as this Face turn.

Paul Heyman is no longer the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns after The Tribal Chief fired him from his position and laid him out with a Superman Punch. Although The Beast Incarnate was there to make the save for his former advocate, there's still no word on their relationship.

With WWE reportedly planning a WrestleMania 38 main event between their top two stars, Paul Heyman turning on Brock Lesnar and costing him the match could add a new direction to the storyline.

Heyman claiming that he’s probably going to retire from the industry because he doesn’t want to start all over could be the swerve the company needs. It could help continue this rivalry until the grandest stage of them all.

The move could also cement Roman Reigns as the company's biggest heel after he set up a fake attack to gain an advantage over The Beast.

What role will Paul Heyman play at WWE Day 1 when Brock Lesnar faces Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

