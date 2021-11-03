"If I could go back" - Paul Heyman explains his controversial title throw at WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a match filled with shenanigans. Paul Heyman had a major role to play in the controversial nature of the bout, and he recently attempted to justify his actions as well.

At one point during Lesnar vs. Reigns, The Tribal Chief's special counsel tossed the Universal Championship into the ring right between both superstars. This raised many questions as to whose side Paul Heyman was really on. After all, Lesnar briefly gained control of the title and could have won the match if The Usos hadn't subsequently interfered in Roman Reigns' favor.

Speaking in character on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Heyman affirmed his allegiance to Reigns, blaming "terrible jet lag" and his lack of accuracy for the controversial title throw.

"If I could go back to Crown Jewel, which I can't, then the throw would be more accurate. What happened was, number one - I had terrible jet lag. It's a long, long, long trip to Saudi Arabia and I had so much business to do because we did have Wi-Fi on the private jet that we took to Saudi Arabia. So it was a long trip to Saudi Arabia. I had terrible jet lag, and, to be blunt, to embrace my own flaws - I'm not an athlete, and I'm not built like an athlete. I don't have the strength of an athlete or the accuracy of an athlete. So in throwing the title into the ring, my aim is off! Because I'm not an athlete and I had jet lag, and that title is very heavy by the way, extremely heavy," said Heyman.

Paul Heyman compares his title throw to Adam Pearce fining Brock Lesnar in WWE

Following the events of Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar went on a rampage on SmackDown, getting indefinitely suspended and fined $1 million as a result.

Paul Heyman highlighted this storyline development during The Bump, comparing it to his actions from Crown Jewel.

"You can't blame me for my lack of accuracy. I mean, you can, but you'd be wrong to do so. It's the same way that Adam Pearce is wrong in fining and suspending Brock Lesnar. Not that I'm advocating for Brock Lesnar. I'm just calling it like I see it," Heyman stated.

Heyman has repeatedly refuted the allegations of being in cahoots with Lesnar these days. However, his true loyalty will likely be proven when The Beast Incarnate makes a much-awaited WWE return to resume his feud with Roman Reigns.

