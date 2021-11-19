"We need more people like that" - Paul Heyman says underused WWE star is one of the best in the company

Paul Heyman believes Mustafa Ali is one of the best talents in WWE.

Ali has been a part of the company since 2016. He is yet to win a title in but he's had a few memorable moments in his fiver-year run with WWE.

Heyman thinks WWE should have more stars like Ali on their roster, who think into the future and bring something different to the table. While speaking to BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, he praised the 205 Live star.

"Look at Mustafa Ali. Mustafa Ali is one of the foremost talents in WWE. Why? Because he constantly pushes against boundaries. He is going to be a sensation. One day or the next, he's going to be. Why? Because he's not held the convention, he's not held the 'what's been done already.' He looks and he says, 'This is what I can do in the next 36 months and nobody else is doing it.' We need more people like that," said Heyman.

Heyman also believes WWE needs more stars like those in NXT, who are willing to do it better than everybody else.

Mustafa Ali's WWE main roster run

Ali has had an up-and-down career in WWE since being called up to the main roster in 2018. He was originally supposed to be the star in Kofi Kingston's position when The New Day star won the WWE Championship.

He was close to winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2019, only to be cruelly brought down by Brock Lesnar.

Ali was then a part of RETRIBUTION, where he was the leader of the faction. The group didn't have much success and fans didn't gravitate towards them. Ali's last feud in WWE was with Mansoor, culminating in a match between the two at Crown Jewel.

