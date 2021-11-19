Reason why Roman Reigns added Paul Heyman to his stable revealed

Roman Reigns brought Paul Heyman into his stable to guarantee that he main events more WrestleMania shows.

Reigns has main evented WrestleMania 5 times -- 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. He has main evented The Show of Shows the most number of times among those on the current roster.

Paul Heyman, in his interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, has opened up about why Roman Reigns hired him as his Special Counsel. Heyman believes that The Tribal Chief brought him in to ensure that he main events more WrestleManias.

"It is to Roman Reigns (importance of main eventing WrestleMania). How does he defend his position? How does he ensure he doesn't lose that position? So he turns to the wise man, he turns to a Special Counsel, 'Keep me on top. Make sure I don't lose this position. Make sure I can handle the burden of being the top attraction,'" said Paul Heyman.

Heyman stated that there have been some pro wrestlers in the past who quit WWE because they were not able to main event WrestleMania. The Special Counsel of Reigns says main eventing The Show of Shows is financially and emotionally important to many stars, including the Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns in WWE WrestleMania main events

At WrestleMania 31 in 2015, which was Reigns' first main event, he faced then WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins went on to create that iconic moment when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

The following year, Reigns defeated Triple H to become WWE Champion, and faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. He had yet another main event match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, with The Beast Incarnate defeating him yet again.

Earlier this year, Reigns faced two WWE legends, Edge and Daniel Bryan, on night 2 of WrestleMania 37 and pinned them both.

