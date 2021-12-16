Paul Heyman says bringing RAW Superstar back to WWE was one of his best decisions

In his latest Instagram story, Paul Heyman had major praise reserved for WWE veteran MVP.

MVP made his big return to Vince McMahon's company at last year's Royal Rumble event. He was eliminated from the annual free-for-all by Brock Lesnar in a matter of seconds. MVP later began managing Bobby Lashley and has done a great job at it so far.

Many fans are aware that Paul Heyman was responsible for bringing MVP back to WWE. Heyman opened up about the same on Instagram and stated that bringing back the former US Champion was one of the best decisions he made as Executive Director.

Paul Heyman showers MVP with major praise

Paul Heyman and MVP almost got physical immediately following the latter's return

MVP received a big reaction upon his WWE return at Royal Rumble 2020. He immediately began chasing Paul Heyman at ringside before being caught by Brock Lesnar. MVP was quickly thrown out of the ring by Lesnar and lasted a mere 24 seconds.

The former US Champion began appearing regularly on WWE TV, and later aligned with Bobby Lashley on RAW. The duo went on to form The Hurt Business and the faction did quite well for itself over the next several months. Lashley defeated The Miz to win his first WWE Title on the road to WrestleMania 37.

MVP has previously talked about how Paul Heyman was responsible for bringing him and Lashley together:

“Fortunately Paul Heyman, who was in charge at the time creatively, he saw Bobby’s vision and he put us together and gave us an opportunity. We’re not at the upper echelon; we just broke through the proverbial glass ceiling. Now we’re moving into that upper stratosphere, but I think that judging what I see back on social media and people that I meet out and about … I believe The Hurt Business could be huge in the (wrestling) business. We’ve only been together a year, so we’ve only scratched the surface,” said MVP about Paul Heyman. [H/T Fightful]

Lashley later lost the belt to Big E but now has an opportunity to win it back again. At the upcoming WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, Lashley will take on Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE Championship.

MVP has been on Lashley's side all this while and would love to see him win the prestigious belt again.

