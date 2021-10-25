WWE pay-per-view dates and venues revealed for 2022

WWE has recently released its pay-per-view slate for 2022. The first pay-per-view for the new calendar year is titled 'Day 1' and is set to take place on the very first year of the new year. It will be the company's first pay-per-view and WWE Network event to take place on New Year's Day.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TLC was originally scheduled to take place in mid-December, but there will not be a pay-per-view at all next month. Instead, WWE Day 1, which takes place on January 1, 2022, in Atlanta, is theoretically being counted as the December pay-per-view.

Contrary to previous years, most of the WWE pay-per-views in the upcoming year will take place on Saturday while WrestleMania will be for two nights again. As reported earlier, WrestleMania 38 will take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and will be the first two-night WrestleMania to feature a full crowd.

As seen in the slate, there are currently no pay-per-views scheduled for the month of February or March between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania for the first time in many years.

The road to Wrestlemania this year saw two pay-per-views as Elimination Chamber took place in February while March featured WWE Fastlane. Other than that, there are also no events currently announced for the months of August, October and December.

WWE pay-per-view and AEW All Out to go head to head?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp The Saudi Arabia shows, not listed, tentatively scheduled for February and October for WWE as best I know The Saudi Arabia shows, not listed, tentatively scheduled for February and October for WWE as best I know

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, September 3 or 4 is slated tentatively as the date for the WWE pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. With AEW All Out announced for a date around the same time, there could be a potential clash of dates for the two biggest wrestling companies.

Sapp has also reported that although the Saudi Arabia shows are not listed in the pay-per-view slate for 2022, they are tentatively scheduled for February and October.

With WWE pay-per-views starting as early as the first day of the next year, fans surely have a lot to look forward to in the New Year.

