Queen Zelina highlights WWE Superstar's biggest weakness

Queen Zelina recently took to Twitter and poked fun at Rhea Ripley owing to her unflattering loss on WWE RAW.

Last night, Zelina faced Ripley in a surprisingly short match. While the two superstars were busy competing, Nikki A.S.H. accidentally chased Carmella inside the ring and chaos ensued. The confusion eventually helped Queen Zelina in stealing a prompt victory over The Nightmare, who was visibly frustrated with her tag team partner.

After defeating Ripley, Zelina also took the opportunity to reveal that her biggest weakness is her tag team partner Nikki.

"I beat Rhea Ripley hahahahhahahahahahahahaahahahahhahahahaha! In less than a minute! I am an undefeated queen and champion. Like I said, every opponent has a weakness.. and Rhea, yours is Nikki A.S.H. Face with tears of joy. Loyal subjects! Behold, my queendom," noted Queen Zelina.

Last week, Queen Zelina defeated Nikki A.S.H. in a singles bout that left her pretty upset. Nikki's interference cost her tag team partner a big match this week which eventually resulted in her credibility taking a huge hit on WWE RAW.

Queen Zelina's feud with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Zelina and Ripley have been involved in a feud on the red brand for weeks. The former teamed up with Carmella to dethrone Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

She has managed to get the better of The Nightmare on multiple occasions. Ripley has struggled to maintain her dominance inside the squared circle and has struggled to beat Queen Zelina.

It is expected that Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. will eventually get a title rematch against the women's tag team champions. However, recent events have also indicated towards Ripley's potential split with her current tag team partner on RAW.

Edited by Kaushik Das