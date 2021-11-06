"She’s on RAW, right?"- Former US Champion teases working with Carmella in future

R-Truth recently hinted at a reunion with Carmella on RAW while speaking with The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

Carmella is currently a RAW Superstar after being drafted to the red brand during this year's WWE Draft. Her former partner, R-Truth, is also currently a member of RAW as well.

R-Truth recently spoke with Nick Hausman about his past alliance with Carmella. The WWE veteran also teased a reunion with Mella somewhere down the line.

“It’s good. I’m happy for her to get to shine and do her thing. A lot of people don’t get to see her work, but Carmella is very smart. She knows the wrestling business. A lot of stuff we were doing she would throw in her stuff. She would help us put stuff together. So she’s very, very knowledgeable about the business. Ring awareness, entertaining, timing, she’s very good at what she does. She’s on RAW, right? So, you never know what may happen. You may see a reunion,” said Truth about Carmella.

R-Truth and Carmella worked together in 2018-19

Carmella began managing R-Truth on WWE TV back in 2018. The duo later became tag team partners in the second season of Mixed Match Challenge and dubbed themselves "The Fabulous Truth."

Carmella and Truth did well in the tournament and defeated Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the finals to win the whole thing. The two superstars bagged the No.30 spots in their respective Royal Rumble matches in 2019 as the winning prize.

Later that year, Carmella and Truth were heavily involved in the WWE 24/7 Title picture. Carmella helped R-Truth in his quest to win the belt on various occasions. Interestingly, she won the Title on two occasions as well.

Carmella opened up on her alliance with Truth last year and said that she misses him.

"I miss him. I've been asked today a lot about, 'Are you upset that you're not with him anymore?' Of course, I'm so sad. I feel like we had so much more that we could have done. It wasn't, to me, getting old. I felt like we could have taken this and run with it for a long time," said Carmella.

It will be interesting to see if WWE would be interested in pairing them back together as they were a hit with the fans a few years ago.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Would you be interested in seeing these former in-ring partners reunite on WWE RAW soon? Let us know in the comments section.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Alan John