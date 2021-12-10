Randy Orton set to return to SmackDown; opponents revealed

WWE has announced that Randy Orton and his tag team partner Riddle will be wrestling on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The duo will face off against The Usos and The New Day (King Woods and Kofi Kingston) in a mega triple threat showdown.

Randy Orton has been associated with RAW for the majority of his career. The Apex Predator was last part of the blue brand in 2019 before being drafted to the red brand.

RK-Bro recently defeated The Usos in a champions vs. champions match for brand supremacy at Survivor Series. WWE’s social media team has now announced a rematch between the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions along with The New Day in the mix:

"In a mega Triple Threat showdown, Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will take time away from the RK-Bro-nament on Monday Night Raw to engage SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for the first time since Survivor Series, as well as the elite royal contingent of The New Day’s King Woods and Kofi Kingston. When three of the most dominant tag teams in the world collide, who will earn the right to call themselves the absolute best? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX."

Randy Orton and Riddle hosted the first-ever RK-Bro-nament on RAW

This week’s Monday Night RAW saw Riddle and Randy Orton host a tag team tournament to determine the next challengers for their RAW Tag Team Championships.

The four teams selected for the tournament were The Street Profits, AJ Styles and Omos, The Mysterios, and Alpha Academy.

RK-Bro became constantly involved in hilarious backstage and ringside segments as The Street Profits and The Mysterios progressed to the finals after defeating Styles/Omos and The Alpha Academy, respectively.

The winning teams will now face off next week on RAW to determine RK-Bro’s next title challengers. The red brand’s tag team champions also have a score to settle with The Alpha Academy after Otis attacked Riddle this week.

Between The Usos and The New Day on SmackDown, as well as The Alpha Academy and the new #1 contenders on RAW, RK-Bro indeed have their hands full for a while.

